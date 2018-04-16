Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in Alleged Exorcism

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police are still searching for a woman they say was involved in an attempted exorcism.

According to CPD investigators, Brittany Jones held a 56 year old woman against her will at an apartment on Lorick Circle. Police say Jones struck the woman several times with a cross because authorities say she believed the victim was possessed.

Authorities say the victim managed to escape. No word on her condition tonight.

Now investigators are searching for the initial suspect’s sister, Tiara Jones in connection with the incident as well.

If you know where Jones you’re urged to call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.