Trending: Comey: Trump ‘morally unfit’ to be POTUS and Starbucks’ CEO issues apology

Kimberlei Davis,



Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Trending: No surprise here, A’ja Wilson is t...
Trending: Water distribution ending for Flint resi...
Trending: Equal Pay Day and how much are you revea...
Trending: Woman, 94, allegedly left stranded by bu...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android