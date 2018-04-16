Trending: Comey: Trump ‘morally unfit’ to be POTUS and Starbucks’ CEO issues apology Apr 16, 2018 12:35 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: No surprise here, A’ja Wilson is t... Trending: Water distribution ending for Flint resi... Trending: Equal Pay Day and how much are you revea... Trending: Woman, 94, allegedly left stranded by bu...