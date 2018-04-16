Update: SC Prison Director says Riot that left 7 Inmates dead was over territory, cell phones

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina prisons director says the riot that left 7 inmates dead, was over territory, cellphones, contraband and money. SC Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says there were three separate incidents at three different dorms “Not a normal situation”

In a briefing Monday afternoon, Stirling says it took several hours to restore order, but once a special SWAT team entered, the inmates gave up peacefully.

Stirling says there were only two guards in each unit and they followed their training to back out and ask for support if they are outnumbered.

SLED will investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY——–

At least seven inmates were killed and 17 injured when a prison melee broke out at a South Carolina prison, officials said.

The “mass casualty incident” at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, erupted around 7:15 p.m. and didn’t end until 2:55 this morning, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The deadly altercation occurred in three housing units at the maximum security prison.

“All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for,” according to the statement.

Lee County Fire and Rescue a sent crews to assist in the “mass causality incident,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.