WATCH: Frank Martin, Gamecocks pick up 2018 commitment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin and the Gamecocks picked up their third commitment for the 2018 recruiting class Monday night.

TJ Moss, a four-star guard out of Memphis, pledged to USC Monday, picking the Gamecocks over Texas A&M, Alabama and Memphis.

Moss played two seasons for Penny Hardaway at Memphis East, where he won two state titles before finishing his career at Findlay Prep in Nevada.