Watch: Live Update on Mass Casualty Incident at Lee Corrections, 7 Inmates Dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Live update from ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers from the South Carolina Department of Correction on Mass Casualty incident that left 7 inmates dead.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will provide an update to the Lee Correctional Institution incident with South Carolina Corrections and SLED officials at 1:30 PM at the SCDC headquarters in Columbia.

According to SC Department of Corrections Officials, the incident at Lee Correctional Institution resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed. The inmates who were killed during an incident have been identified as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral Mcclary.

Corrections officials say Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, according to SCDC.

SC Corrections Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.