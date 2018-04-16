Will Muschamp takes shot at Clemson Monday night

GASTON, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was the featured speaker Monday night at the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame, and took the time to talk about his career leading up to coaching the gamecocks.

Muschamp touched on his four years at LSU, where he coached linebackers and defensive backs for the Tigers.

“We were at the REAL Death Valley, not the one somewhere else,” said Muschamp, presumably referring to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium nicknamed “Death Valley”.

The Gamecocks lost to Clemson 56-7 in Death Valley in 2016, Muschamp’s first season as head coach of the Gamecocks.

The two rivals meet again in Clemson this season on Nov. 24.