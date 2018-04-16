Woman wanted in connection with identity fraud investigation





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) financial investigators are working to identify and locate a female who’s wanted in connection with an identity fraud investigation.

The suspect is accused of fraudulently using the victim’s identity to obtain multiple lines of credit in an excess of $10,000 at various stores. Those businesses include sporting goods and jewelry stores.

The attached surveillance pictures were captured on March 26, 2018, at 100 Columbiana Drive.

Citizens with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any way:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.