Background: What We Know about Lee Corrections, Site of Riot where 7 inmates died

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lee County Correctional, the site of a riot Monday that left 7 inmates dead, is no stranger to violence.

In recent years there have been several incidents inside the maximum-security facility in Bishopville.
In July of last year an inmate was killed during a fight.
In 2015, two officers were stabbed during a fight.

And in another incident an inmate overpowered a guard and used his keys to free others from their cells.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: 4/16/2018

At least seven inmates were killed and 17 injured when a prison melee broke out at a South Carolina prison, officials said.

The “mass casualty incident” at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, erupted around 7:15 p.m. and didn’t end until 2:55 this morning, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The deadly altercation occurred in three housing units at the maximum security prison.

“All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for,” according to the statement.

 

 

