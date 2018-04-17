Ben Lippen releases 2018 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Ben Lippen Falcons have released their 2018 football schedule.

Friday, August 17 at Orangeburg Prep

Friday, August 24 HOME vs. Pinewood Prep

Friday, Augusta 31 HOME vs. Hammond

Friday, September 7 at First Baptist

Friday, September 14 HOME vs. Augusta Christian

Friday, September 21 at Laurence Manning Academy

Friday, September 28, HOME vs. Wilson Hall

Friday, October 5 at Heathwood Hall

Friday, October 12 OPEN DATE

Friday, October 19 at Porter-Gaud

Friday, October 26 vs. Cardinal Newman

The Falcons open the season August 17 against Orangeburg Prep and host reigning 3A SCISA state champion Hammond on August 31.

Ben Lippen finished the 2017 season 7-3 with a loss to Laurence Manning in the SCISA playoffs.