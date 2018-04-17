Ben Lippen releases 2018 football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Ben Lippen Falcons have released their 2018 football schedule.
Friday, August 17 at Orangeburg Prep
Friday, August 24 HOME vs. Pinewood Prep
Friday, Augusta 31 HOME vs. Hammond
Friday, September 7 at First Baptist
Friday, September 14 HOME vs. Augusta Christian
Friday, September 21 at Laurence Manning Academy
Friday, September 28, HOME vs. Wilson Hall
Friday, October 5 at Heathwood Hall
Friday, October 12 OPEN DATE
Friday, October 19 at Porter-Gaud
Friday, October 26 vs. Cardinal Newman
The Falcons open the season August 17 against Orangeburg Prep and host reigning 3A SCISA state champion Hammond on August 31.
Ben Lippen finished the 2017 season 7-3 with a loss to Laurence Manning in the SCISA playoffs.