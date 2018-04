Claflin President Announces Retirement

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–After more than 20 years of service, a Midlands university president is calling it a career.

Tuesday afternoon Dr. Henry Tisdale announced his retirement as president at Claflin University.

Since he began in 1994 Tisdale oversaw numerous facilities improvements as well as a doubling in enrollment.

Tisdale’s last day on the job will be June of next year.