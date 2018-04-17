Clemson Tigers on the road to face No. 12 Georgia

Heather Fordham

Clemson, S.C.– The Clemson Tigers travel to Athens, GA to face the University of Georgia on Tuesday at Foley Field with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The Tigers were defeated in two of the three games played against Miami this past weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson is averaging 5.9 runs per game, hitting .245 with a .364 on base percentage. On the mound, the Tigers have a 3.34 ERA and a 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Georgia fell to Kentucky last weekend coming out with only one win over the Wildcats. The Bulldogs are hitting .282, with a 3.57 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.

Clemson sits at No.2 with a 11-7 record in the ACC Atlantic Division standings behind NC State.