Coastal signs two in 2018 recruiting class

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced David Kralj (pron. Kral) and Ebrima Dibba (pron. E’ Breemah Dib’ Buh) to the 2018-19 signing class.

Kralj comes to CCU after playing in Slovenia, where he led the Slovenian national team in scoring. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also plays on the 2018 FIBA U18 Division A team, where he is currently ranked 42nd in the 1999 generation.

“I am very glad to have the opportunity to be a part of the CCU program,” Kralj said. “During my visit Coach Days and Coach Moss showed and explained to me everything I wanted to know. They impressed me with the great support for student athletes, their organization and discipline. It’s an honor for me to have the possibility to learn everything about basketball from Coach Ellis, he has a lot of knowledge and he is a great teacher and coach.”

Coach Ellis says of Kralj; “We are glad to add him to the program. David bring IQ and toughness and he’s a fast learner. He’s just a winner and effects the game in so many ways. He makes those around him better, he is unselfish and capable of making shots in bunches.”

Dibba is a point guard that stands 6’-5”. He is from Sweden, but attended St. Benedict’s in New Jersey. He was a two-year starting point guard and led St. Benedict’s to back-to-back New Jersey Independent School State Championships in 2017 and 2018 as St. Benedict’s finished 59-5 during those two years.

St. Benedict’s also finished to an ESPN Top-10 national ranking in both championship seasons.

“Ebrima is a big, strong guard who really knows how to play the game,” St. Benedict’s head coach Mark Taylor said. “He has a tremendous work ethic. Coastal Carolina got an absolute steal, they are getting a great one.”

“We are excited to add Ebrima Dibba to our basketball family, Ellis said. “Ebrima comes to us from one of the top high school programs in the country. With Ebrima, we are getting a lead guard with great size who knows how to win. He is a tremendous defender on one end of the floor and a playmaker on the other.”