Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at 92

Houston, TX (WOLO) — Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92. Bush leaves behind 3 children, 17 grandchildren, and 7 great-grand children.

Sources close to the family say Barbara often called ” The Enforcer” had been suffering from Graves disease, but most recently respiratory failure for which she reportedly chose to stop medical treatment for, in order to be home with her family.

Barbara and her husband, Former President George H. W Bush, who has had health scares of his own recently were married for 73 years. In a statement released Tuesday night, Barbara’s son, Former President George W. Bush said his mother was ” a fabulous First Lady and woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions.”