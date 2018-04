Friend of Killed Lee County Inmate Speaks out

Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — Friends of the seven victims killed at Lee Correctional Institution Sunday night are sharing the stories of their loved ones. Including the childhood friend of one of the victims, 32 year old Eddie Gaskins.

Gaskins was from Bethera, a small town in Berkeley County.

ABC’s Megan Rivers says his childhood best friend, Brian Pipkin is heartbroken over his death.