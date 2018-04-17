Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for Music

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has given hip-hop an unexpected moment of institutional critical acclaim, taking out the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album ‘DAMN.’

He was the first musician from outside the classical or jazz worlds to win the award, which recognises the artistic brilliance of a particular piece of music.

The judges described the album as:

“A virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Prize administrator Dana Canedy told The New York Times the win was “a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers”.

The Pulitzers, particularly the music category, have long focused on more traditional forms of artistic expression.

The prize was first awarded in the 1940s but it took until 1997 for a jazz winner to come along — Wynton Marsalis for his orotorio Blood on the Fields.

The previous four winners were classical or operatic, and this year Lamar beat out a string quartet work and a “five-movement cantata for chamber choir, electric guitar and percussion”.