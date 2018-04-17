Lane Closure on 1-26 at Greystone

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for lane closures at Greystone Boulevard off I-126.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the lane on I-126 eastbound from Greystone Boulevard to Huger Street. It will be in place on April 17 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Acccorindg to DOT officials, trees will be trimmed during the closure.

Another lane closure will be in place at the same location on April 18 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Trees will be trimmed during this closure.