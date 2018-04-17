Orangeburg man arrested for sexually assaulting a small child, officials say

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced a man has been taken into custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a small child.

“This is absolutely despicable,” the sheriff said. “This child has not had a chance to outgrow cartoons and dolls nor learned to ride a bike, and yet in her short life has been assaulted in such a violent manner.”

Ravenell said Richard Hightower, 30, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily denied bond.

US Marshals and investigators with the OCSO took Hightower into custody on Friday at a residence in Kershaw County.

OCSO investigators were notified in October 2017 of a possible sexual assault on a child. Investigators determined Hightower did assault the child, according to the warrant.

Hightower faces a mandatory 25 years to life in prison if convicted.