Padres claim former Gamecock pitcher off waivers Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (WOLO) — The San Diego Padres claimed former Gamecock pitcher Tyler Webb off waivers Tuesday, 10 days after he was designated for assignment by Milwaukee.

The South Carolina product was acquired last year by the Brewers, but had little success with the team. The relief pitcher spent most of his time with AAA Colorado Springs, but in 17 appearances, Webb pitched 16.2 innings and allowed 12 runs.

Webb played at USC from 2010 to 2013 and helped the Gamecocks win back-to-back College World Series titles.