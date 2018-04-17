Richland County Deputies Investigating Shooting That Sent 2 to Hospital

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

Deputies responded an aggravated assault call at a home on Cornell Adams Run at 7:40pm. Richland County Deputies say when they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Deputies say the victims were shot after an argument and believe the victims knew the shooter.

Both victims were transported to Palmetto Richland and their condition is unknown.

No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.