Stray Cat Amendments Discussed

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The public showed their support and curiosity over a discussion on what to do with stray cats.

Richland County Council met on Hampton Street Tuesday night concerning two amendments that would determine what to do with stray cats after they’re neutered and their owner, or owner of the property they are found on does not want the feline.

Studies presented during the meeting found that euthanizing the stray will not fix the problem.

People in the community say this is part of being humane and affectionate.