A warning against potential Dominion, SCE&G merge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Tuesday (4/17) afternoon the former director of the Virginia Sierra Club, and another former utility company manager says Dominion’s record in its home state is not good and merits deeper scrutiny.

They warned against a potential SCE&G and Dominion Energy merger.

The event was facilitated by local nuclear watchdog Tom Clements.

A spokesperson for Dominion says a study conducted by a USC research economist shows the merger could boost the state’s economy by more than $18 billion.

Dominion says the study also found that lower rates for customers would in-turn, create jobs, raise wages, and boost retail sales.