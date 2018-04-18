Boy, 12, last seen at his Dorsey Drive home in Sumter: Deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 12-year-old boy who they say was last seen at his home.

Authorities need you help locating Jakell Simmons.

He’s stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen at his home in the 4400 block of Dorsey Drive wearing a white or blue uniform shirt and khaki or blue pants.

If you know where Jakell Simmons might be, you are urged to call 803-436-2000 or 803-436-2718.

