Boys & Girls Club Community Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands has long been recognized for its dedication to helping school aged children have a safe place to learn and play after school ends for the the day. Wednesday the organization plans to build on that by hosting a community day to share their love of a fun learning environment.

The Boys and Girls club is teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants to raise money to bring sports to children and young teens who can benefit from lessons in sportsmanship and teamwork.

All local Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants have agreed to donate 10 percent of their proceeds today (Wednesday) to area clubs as a part of their Team Up for Kids initiative.

Students participating in the Community Day event will have a chance to showcase their art work during a mini art exhibit, and show off their dance and step teams at locations along Two Notch Road, Devine and in Lexington.

You can help simply by eating at any participating restaurants to help raise a portion of the proceeds that will go to clubs across the Midlands.

Participating locations:

Buffalo Wild Wings at 4500 Devine street in Columbia,SC.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 5570 Sunset Blvd. In Lexington, SC.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 10056 Two Notch Rd. In Columbia,SC.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 1000 Bower Pkwy. In Columbia, SC.