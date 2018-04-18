Campbell upsets Carolina, Gamecocks lose fourth-straight

COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 12 South Carolina dropped a tough 3-2 game to Campbell on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Cayla Drotar blasted a two-run homer in the fourth but it wasn’t enough as two of Campbell’s three hits on the night were home runs.

Campbell jumped out two an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run two batters into the game and never looked back. The Camels added on to their lead in the fourth with a two-run deep shot to make it 3-0.

Drotar attempted the comeback effort for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run but the Camels held on for the victory.

Dixie Raley (9-4) took the loss in the circle. She went four innings and allowed three runs, two of which were earned, off two hits while striking out eight. Kelsey Oh came on in relief for three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Drotar led the way at the plate going 1-for-3 with a home run. Kennedy Clark, Tiara Duffy and Kamryn Watts also accounted for hits on the night.

NOTES

With today’s action, Carolina moved to 34-11 (8-7 SEC) on the year. Carolina is 18-2 at home on the year and has taken both home SEC series (No. 2 Tennessee and No. 20 Arkansas) thus far.

With Florida taking the Friday night game this past weekend, this marked just the second time in four tries the Gamecocks have dropped the Friday night opener in SEC play in 2018. Carolina had taken at least one game in every SEC series prior to its trip to Gainesville.

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Carolina has matched last season's win total with 34. With a win two weekends ago, the Gamecocks have matched last seasons victory mark in conference play (eight wins).

Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 261-189 after Saturday’s games. She is the second-winningest coach in school history. UP NEXT No. 12 South Carolina starts a key three-game series against Missouri on Friday at home at 5:30 PM ET on SEC Network. The first two games of the series will be on SEC Network while the series finale on Sunday will be on SEC Network Plus.

