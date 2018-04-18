CPD arrests two during undercover drug operation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers have arrested two men in connection with an undercover investigation focusing on the distribution and purchasing of narcotics near Millwood Avenue.

Clifford Love, II is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Love was arrested after allegedly attempting to purchase more than $10,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana edibles from undercover CPD officers with the Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit on April 11.

At the time of the arrest, CPD officers determined that Love was wanted out of two states on a similar charge in Florida and an unrelated charge from Maryland.

Love remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) under a $25,000 bond and two ‘fugitive from justice’ arrest warrants while awaiting extradition proceedings.

Rodney Burns-Duvall is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Duvall is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

During the overall operation, OCN officers seized more than $13,000 in cash, 40 grams of heroin, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and 1 gram of crack cocaine.