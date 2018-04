Earth Day Celebrated at USC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- There are still a few more days until Earth Day is officially here, but that didn’t stop ssome students at USC from going green Tuesday afternoon.

USC held their Earth celebration early to recognize the eco-holiday. The University’s Earth Day celebration featured music, crafts and sustainability-related activities.

Organizers say the annual event is designed to encourage students to think about being more environmentally friendly.