Enjoy SC Hosts Make Poetry Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —If you needed an excuse to get out and enjoy the weather this afternoon, one local event was ready to entertain you with plenty of poetry at the State House.

Wednesday afternoon the City of Columbia held another installment of its Enjoy SC series, this one entitled Make Poetry Day.

Columbia’s Poet Laureate, Ed Madden and Poets from around the State converged on the State House for the weekly event designed to encourage people to hang out at the State House during their lunch break. and it appears that it worked as dozens came out to take advantage of the weather and some spoken word.

The next Enjoy SC event is slated for next Wednesday.