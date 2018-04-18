Fatal collision blocks several lanes of traffic on I-77NB

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – At least two lanes of traffic are closed following a fatal traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

According the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred near mile marker 21 on Interstate 77 North.

🚨Richland: I77 NB at the 21mm is slow moving due to a single vehicle crash. 2 of 3 lanes blocked, one lane moving. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/x87MyEX3lu — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) April 18, 2018

