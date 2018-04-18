Hospitality Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for some Southern treats. The 15th annual Hospitality Day at the State House is Wednesday, April 18th at the SC State House from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Organizers say this is a chance to thank lawmakers for their support and show the importance of foodservice, lodging and tourism to the state’s economy.

Last year, more than 1,500 hospitality industry supporters from across the state gathered to meet, greet and eat with lawmakers, say organizers.

Around 20 restaurants from all across South Carolina will be represented at Hospitality Day this year, showcasing some of their signature menu items. Menus range from crab cakes and hushpuppies to lobster ravioli and shrimp and grits.