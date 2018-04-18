House approves sanctuary cities bill backed by governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have given key approval to a sanctuary cities bill backed by Gov. Henry McMaster, but not without some changes.

After hours of debate Wednesday, the House gave second reading approval to the bill penalizing local governments for not reporting people in the country without legal permission.

But lawmakers also changed the proposal to allow courts and not the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine if local governments aren’t reporting people in the country illegally.

Critics say sanctuary cities are already illegal in South Carolina and the bill would solve a problem that does not exist.

Republican Rep. Gary Clary of Central says the debate on sanctuary cities is a political stunt to try and pit one group and race against the other