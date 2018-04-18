The Latest: Greenville Sheriff’s lawyer says he wouldn’t obstruct probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A lawyer for Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis says he would have never interfered in an investigation he personally requested.

Attorney Wally Fayssoux (fuh-SOO’) says he can’t specifically answer the charges against Lewis because the indictments Tuesday against the sheriff for misconduct in office and obstruction of justice were so vague.

The indictments gave no details of what prosecutors thought were Lewis’ criminal actions.

But Fayssoux said in a statement the obstruction charge specifically made no sense because Lewis asked for a State Law Enforcement Division investigation after he was sued by a former assistant who accused Lewis of drugging her, then having sex.

Lewis admitted the affair, but says the sex was consensual.

Fayssoux says he will likely have more to say at Lewis’ arraignment Thursday.

Lewis was suspended from office after the indictments.