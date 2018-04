Latest Winthrop Poll Shows President Trump Approval Rating

Washington, DC (WOLO) —- After a year in office South Carolina Republicans have mixed opinions on President Donald Trump.

According to a Winthrop University Poll, a majority of those polled say the President is strong, moral, and capable.

Respondents were a little more on the fence when it came to Christianity, Godliness, and honesty.

Statewide, President Trump has a 47 percent approval rating.