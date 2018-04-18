Peach forecast looks good for South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – It looks like this will be a good year for peach farmers in South Carolina.

Clemson University agent Andy Rollins told The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that 2018 might be peach farmers’ best harvest in a decade.

Rollins says a cold snap or hail could still strike the Upstate, but this looks to be a very good year.

He notes that last year was not a good one for peach growers.

Chesnee grower James Cooley checked on his trees Tuesday morning after the National Weather Service said the temperature dropped to 32 degrees for about two hours.

Cooley says the brief duration of the freezing temperature should mean no significant damage.

The South Carolina Agriculture Department says the state’s peach crop is usually valued at $90 million annually.

(Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/)