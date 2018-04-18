Police: Father of missing 2-year-old convinced uncle to give up custody

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden police are looking for a toddler after the child’s uncle turned custody over to her father.

Officials with the Department of Social Services reported the child missing on Tuesday, April 17 after the child’s uncle reportedly told the worker that a day earlier the child’s father convinced him that he would soon get custody back.

The female child was placed with the uncle while DSS completed an investigation, officials say.

According to a police report, the uncle drove the child and William Ray to the local DSS office to sign paperwork and when he returned from getting food, the child and Ray were gone.

Authorities believe the child is in the custody of her biological parents Louise Ray, 36, and Williams Eugene Ray,43.

The pair is said to be driving a 1996 tan colored Ford Aerostar with Idaho tags.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.