SC Lawmakers Delay Vote on Dam Safety Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South Carolina lawmakers say they need more time before moving forward with a bill to place stricter regulations on dam and reservoir owners.

A Senate subcommittee delayed voting on the legislation Wednesday.

The bill would increase the number of dams and reservoirs regulated by the Department of Health and Environmental Control and put the responsibility of dam maintenance in the hands owners.

Critics say farmers and other dam or pond owners should not have to foot the bill for maintaining their dams if there have been no cases of damage or harm caused to the surrounding community.

Committee Chairman Sen. Danny Verdin of Laurens says he wants to work on the bill next year. Lawmakers are to adjourn for the year May 10.