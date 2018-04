Seminar on Medical Cannabis

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A seminar on the benefits of medical cannabis is scheduled to be held today Wednesday¬† April 18th and hosted by the group Compassionate SC.

During the seminar, organizers say they’ll be taking a closer look into and having discussions on how to effectively regulate a medical marijuana program.

If you’d like to join the conversation, the talk will begin at 6 and run until 9 at night at 701 whaley street.