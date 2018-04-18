Senate Debates School Metal Detectors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Wednesday the Senate took up the issue of metal detectors for all schools throughout the state for the first time.

The education Subcommittee heard from Representative Gilliard about putting these safety measures in schools.

The Senate Subcommittee approved having a committee of 8 study the cost, resources, and feasibility of implementing the metal detectors.

During the meeting, activist Gary West and his 9 year old Granddaughter spoke. West said he’s concerned about his granddaughter every day she goes off to school.