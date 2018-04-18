Spectrum Hiring Wednesday

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are in the market for a job you’re in luck because the cable provider Spectrum is hiring.

The cable, internet, home phone and management service is looking for people to fill their 100 new sales positions for it’s business in West Columbia.

Interviews will take place from 10 in the morning to 2 pm and then again from 4 pm to 7 pm at their facility on Platt Springs Road.

Candidates must apply online prior to the event and are asked to bring two copies of their resume.