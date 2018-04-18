USC’s Give 4 Garnet Closes in on 3 Million Dollar Goal

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The USC Community is emptying their pockets to help some area organizations in need.

Wednesday was the University’s first Give 4 Garnet Day. University officials say the goal is to unite Alumni, Parents, Friends, Faculty, Staff and Students in a collective effort to raise three million dollars in a single day.

The fundraiser started just after 5am Wednesday morning and will conclude at midnight. It looks like The University is close to making it’s goal. As of 9pm Wednesday night $2,746,382 dollars has been raised. You can find out more about the program or how to donate by clicking on the link below.

http://give4garnet.sc.edu