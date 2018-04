WATCH: Prowl and Growl makes stop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Prowl and Growl, Clemson’s annual meet and greet with fans, stopped through Columbia Tuesday afternoon at Jamil Temple.

Fans had an opportunity to meet and greet football coach Dabo Swinney and basketball head man Brad Brownell, take pictures with and get autographs from both coaches.

Swinney and Brownell both spoke at the event Tuesday and answered questions from fans.