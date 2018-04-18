Wednesday Parole Hearings Scheduled for Lee Correctional postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to the investigation into the riots at Lee Corrrectional, the SC Board of Paroles and Pardons will not conduct any Parole hearings scheduled for inmates from Lee Correctional on Wednesday April 18th.

According to Probation and Parole, this includes inmates from Wateree, Palmer and Turbeville institutions whose inmates are transported to Lee’s video conferencing parole hearing facility.

Those hearings will be rescheduled.

Hearings scheduled at the other seven prison hearing sites will be heard as scheduled.