Artista Vista Kicks Off With Grand Opening

ArtistaVista2018_InsertMapSpread_reduced (courtesy: Vista Guild)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If art is in the eye of the beholder than get ready to behold something new. The Capital City is kicking off their annual Artista Vista celebration with a signature gallery crawl.

Thursday’s Art Night marks the 27th year The Vista Guild has been putting artwork on display here in the Midlands and the grand opening of the new Stormwater Studios gives you another place to go and check out some of the amazing talent that is not only right here in Columbia but also some pieces from Nationally renowned artists.

You can browse everything from jewelry and sculptures to pottery and paintings in what is quickly becoming the epi-center of art overlooking the Congaree River along Pendleton Street. Those who attend this free two day event will be able to see the art and speak to the artists who created them on site.

The free event is open to the public and runs through Saturday April 21st. Below are maps, shuttles, and locations where you can check out some of the events happening in and around the area during the family friendly event.

Artista Vista 18

Transportation: Shuttles will be available to take visitors to and from the location between Lincoln street and downtown to the heart of the Vista and Huger Street where the galleries are stationed.

Saturday April 21st (Art Day):

Carol Saunders Gallery

if ART Gallery

Studio Cellar

Lewis + Clark

Stormwater Studios

One Eared Cow Glass

Galleries as well as artists on Huger Street, including the new Stormwater Studios, Lewis + Clark and One Eared Cow Glass, will have adult beverages, food and music. Stormwater Studios will have Plein Air Painting, and healing icons that will create a Community Chalk Mandala and Interactive Earth Mandala.

This event is also free and open to the public. For more information on times, locations and event happenings click on http://vistacolumbia.com