Augusta Baker’s Dozen, Children’s Reading Celebration at Richland Library

COLUMABIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to read! Augusta Baker’s Dozen, a Celebration of Stories at Richland Library will welcome children’s author Lois Lowry as the 2018 featured guest.

Library officials say Lowry is the beloved writer of children’s novels – who has won the prestigious Newbery Medal twice. Her many bestselling and award-winning books include Number the Stars and The Giver, which was made into a feature film in 2014. For more on Lowry, click here.

Here is the event information for anyone interested:

From April 19-21, there are two opportunities to meet and hear from Lowry:

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. , Thursday, April 19 , join us for an author discussion and book signing during the program, Meet the Author – Lois Lowry, at our Sandhills location (763 Fashion Drive).

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. , Saturday, April 21 , bring the entire family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with Lowry during the program, A Celebration of Stories, at our Main location (1431 Assembly Street).

Both events are free and open to the public.