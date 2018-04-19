Augusta Baker’s Dozen, Children’s Reading Celebration at Richland Library
COLUMABIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to read! Augusta Baker’s Dozen, a Celebration of Stories at Richland Library will welcome children’s author Lois Lowry as the 2018 featured guest.
Library officials say Lowry is the beloved writer of children’s novels – who has won the prestigious Newbery Medal twice. Her many bestselling and award-winning books include Number the Stars and The Giver, which was made into a feature film in 2014. For more on Lowry, click here.
Here is the event information for anyone interested:
From April 19-21, there are two opportunities to meet and hear from Lowry:
- 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 19, join us for an author discussion and book signing during the program, Meet the Author – Lois Lowry, at our Sandhills location (763 Fashion Drive).
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 21, bring the entire family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with Lowry during the program, A Celebration of Stories, at our Main location (1431 Assembly Street).
Both events are free and open to the public.