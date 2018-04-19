Boil Water Advisory Issued for parts of Newberry

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)– A Boil Water Advisory has been issued to some customers of Newberry County Water & Sewer Authority. The boil water advisory impacts all customers southeast of Fairview Fire Station, according to officials.

This advisory affects customers along Macedonia Church Rd., Hollands Landing Rd., Dreher Island Rd., State Park Rd. and surrounding areas. Customers in this area should vigorously boil their water for at least one (I) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

A major line break at the intersection of Macedonia Church Rd. and Seibert Rd. resulted in a loss of pressure and service to customers in this area.

You are asked to boil your water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.