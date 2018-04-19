Columbia Police: Additional Charges for Teen Accused of Shooting 55 Year Old Woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police have announced that additional charges have been filed against a teen suspected of shooting a 55 year old woman on Saturday.

16 year old Jaleel Brown is now charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct -first degree and attempted armed robbery, say Columbia Police.

Police say Brown is accused of trying to rob money from the 55-year-old victim and threatening to commit a sexual act against her.

According to Columbia Police, Brown remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center .

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

Columbia police say they have arrested a teen suspected of shooting a 55 year old woman.

According to police, warrants were issued for 16 year-old Jaleel Brown.

Police say Brown was arrested Saturday afternoon and is facing multiple charges.

According to police, before 10:00 a.m. Saturday , the suspect is accused of shooting the victim multiple times outside of a residence at the 600 block of Easter Street.

Columbia Police say EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where at last check she was in stable condition, per medical staff.