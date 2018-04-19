Columbia Police: Additional Charges for Teen Accused of Shooting 55 Year Old Woman

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police have announced that additional charges have been filed against a teen suspected of shooting a 55 year old woman on Saturday.

16 year old Jaleel Brown is now charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct -first degree and attempted armed robbery, say Columbia Police.

Police say Brown is accused of trying to rob money from the 55-year-old victim and threatening to commit a sexual act against her.

According to Columbia Police, Brown remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center .

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

Columbia police say they have arrested a teen suspected of shooting a 55 year old woman.

According to police, warrants were issued for 16 year-old Jaleel Brown.

Police say Brown was arrested Saturday afternoon and is facing multiple charges.

According to police, before 10:00 a.m. Saturday , the suspect is accused of shooting the victim multiple times outside of a residence at the 600 block of Easter Street.

Columbia Police say EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where at last check she was in stable condition, per medical staff.

 

 

Share

Related

Some SC Lawmakers Want to Tour Lee Correctional
ABC Columbia News Update
Artista Vista Thursday
Doctor fined for illegally prescribing Prince meds

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android