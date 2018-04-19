Florida man says he’s falsely accused of burglary in South Carolina

“He says you got a warrant out of South Carolina and I started laughing,” Shimeld said. “I thought somebody put him up to a joke.”

It was not a joke. Shimeld was taken and booked into Okaloosa County Jail.

“I’m thinking, okay, as soon as I get to jail, this is going to be squared up,” Shimeld said. “This is a mistake. I’m an upstanding citizen. This isn’t going to happen.” He spent seven days in the jail because he was named the suspect of a burglary at a tobacco store in Elgin, South Carolina. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office provided WEAR-TV an incident report when we asked about Shimeld’s case. It said between the hours of 10:45 p.m. on February 28 and 5:15 a.m. on March 1, someone broke into Discount Tobacco. According to the report, the thief made off with cigarettes, money and beer. The report states the thief also cut wires on the alarm system. According to Shimeld, an alarm system he installed. “Whoever robbed the store, ripped it down, on the top of it there’s a fingerprint,” Ryan Hardy, Shimeld’s attorney said. “The fingerprint matches Chris’. Chris actually installed the system three or four years ago.” “I’d replaced a radio there in 2015, the Sailor unit when they were doing the 2G, 3G upgrades,” Shimeld explained. Shimeld said being an alarm technician got him into this mess, but it also may get him out. Record keeping is his forte. He still has the work order from 2015 when he installed the alarm in the tobacco shop. On top of that, his own home surveillance captured him several times in Crestview at the time the burglary was happening 500 miles away. “That’s probably going to be the only concrete thing set in stone that’s going to clear me,” Shimeld said.