E. coli warning for store-bought romain lettuce

(WOLO) – The CDC has warned everyone to stay away from all chopped romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine has affected at least 53 people in the last month.

Illnesses were reported in 16 states including South Carolina.

Symptoms of E. coli can be severe, in some cases life-threatening.

If you have store bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes, don’t eat it. Throw it away.