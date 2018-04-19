Former Gamecock Kaela Davis delivers when it matters most for Galatasaray

While there have been bumps in the road for Davis who has even cut a peripheral figure at times in a turbulent season for Galatasaray, her WNBA class certainly rose to the fore at just the right moment.

“With it being my first season overseas and playing internationally, it’s awesome to have played a part in helping make more history for a famous club like Galatasaray,” said Davis, who was congratulated by USA playcaller and her former college coach, Dawn Staley.

“Considering what a huge game it was for the club and also for the country of Turkey in winning another European trophy, I guess I chose a good game to step up and play well.

“As a player, your WNBA game on the court might translate here in Europe, but there are a lot of things that you have to be prepared for mentally, both on and off the court,

“There is just a whole different level of intensity playing for a club like Galatasaray. You see that just playing in front of the fans and seeing how they support the team. It’s amazing to be a part of it.”

As with any story involving Davis, there’s a requirement to have the obligatory mention of her father Antonio who played over 900 times in the NBA. But, the player herself would not have it any other way. After breaking away from the team’s celebrations to receive a congratulatory hug from her father, she was quick to explain his importance in helping her navigate some tricky waters in Istanbul.

“We sat down the night before the Final, for at least an hour or so,” revealed Davis.

“We talked a lot of different things, but also about my time in Turkey and we looked at what I can still do better and that is what we focused on.

“He is such a calming factor for me and especially coming into a big game as he can pass on all his own experience of these kind of situations.”

She added: “It has been all about growing as a player in this first season in Turkey and I am taking different learnings from it.

“I know my teammates have continued to support me and it’s special to be able to enjoy moments like this EuroCup Women success and winning a title so early in my international career.”

Story written by: FIBA