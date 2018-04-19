Gamecocks auctioning off basketball floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics announces the auction of the basketball court used in Colonial Life Arena from the 2006-07 season through the 2015-16 campaign. Produced by the Horner Flooring Company, the Gamecocks acquired the court from the 2006 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Atlanta Regional prior to its 10-year run at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina celebrated some of its best basketball moments on that court:

Men’s basketball posted seven of its 10 SEC victories in the 2008-09 season at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks picked up the SEC Eastern Division Co-Championship.

Men’s basketball defeated No. 1 Kentucky 68-62 on Jan. 26, 2010, the first win over a No. 1-ranked team in program history.

Women’s basketball clinched its first-ever SEC regular-season championship on March 7, 2014, with a 67-56 win over Georgia

Women’s basketball won 45 consecutive home games from Feb. 24, 2013 through Feb. 4, 2016, including two undefeated season at home.

Anyone interested in participating in the auction can visit the South Carolina Department of Administration Property Surplus website at: http://admin.sc.gov/stateagenciessupportservices/surplus. New users will need to register, which may be done at no cost. The auction is scheduled to begin on Fri., April 20.