Missing 12-year-old Sumter boy found safe

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – 12-year-old Jakell Simmons, who went missing on Monday (4/16) has been found safe and is now reunited with his family.

The 12-year-old boy missing after his parents picked him up from school on Monday.

A caller reported to authorities that a friend had told them a young boy knocked on their door Thursday afternoon asking to use the telephone. Deputies began searching that area and one deputy stopped by the Kangaroo convenience store located on the corner of Pinewood and Wedgefield roads and discovered Jakell there just before 5 p.m. today.

Deputies had been posting “Missing” posters throughout the county all day. Jakell willingly rode with the deputy and was reunited with his family.

Authorities are still investigating and talking with Jakell about his motive for leaving and where he has spent the past two nights.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he was relieved when he heard Jakell had been found. “We are just glad that this story had a happy ending,” Dennis said. “It very easily could have ended badly. The main thing is that this child is safe and home with his family.”